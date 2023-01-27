101st Airborne Division set to return to Fort Campbell

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Soldiers with the famed 101st Airborne Division are scheduled to return from a six-month deployment following the completion of their mission across Europe.

The 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade shipped out on July 6, 2022, and it marked the first deployment out of Fort Campbell to Europe in 80 years.

Family and friends will be at the Fort Campbell base on Friday night to welcome the 135 personnel home after lending support to Operation Assure, Deter and Reinforce across the European region. The mission was to assist deployed units from NATO allies by providing sustainment operations.

The men were part of a larger deployment to Europe that started in June 2022 in an effort to assist NATO nations in resisting Russian aggression throughout Europe.

Their plane is scheduled to land at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Campbell, and gear will be offloaded at the Passenger Processing Center where Division and Brigade Leadership will await them.

The soldiers will then be bussed to the Family Welcome Area in Building 6743 at 8:15 p.m. to join family and friends.

