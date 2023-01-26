Woman in fear after accused teen carjackers released from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman at the center of a carjacking that turned into a shootout and car crash is scared for her safety after the accused teens were released from custody.

Metro Police said Monday two juveniles were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of a carjacking on Haynes Park Drive.

About 72 hours after the ordeal, Quaneishia Wiggins is still emotional over what happened early Monday morning.

“I don’t feel safe at all,” she said.

She said her morning started like any other.

“I think I left at like 3:50 heading to work, and I was going down Old Hickory,” Wiggins said.

That’s when she noticed someone following her.

“I was saying to myself that looks like the car that was on the bridge. Maybe it’s a worker,” Wiggins said.

Things quickly changed after she parked.

“As soon as I open the door, I see a young man with a mask on with a gun to my face,” she said. “I immediately threw my hands up because I was startled. I thought he was going to shoot me. I said, ‘Oh my God. I’m going to die over a phone and a car.’”

She said the teens snatched all her belongings and sped off.

Hours later Wiggins said credit card alerts rolled in. She said she and her boyfriend got into his car and followed the alerts to businesses in North Nashville.

“So, we were going up Clarksville Highway and as I’m looking at the rearview mirror, I’m like, ‘Babe, I think my car’s about to pass us. I think this is my car,’” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said she called police and started following them, but then said then the teens started shooting.

“I’m really scared now because I’m like what in the world, so I shot a couple of shots back,” Wiggins said.

Shots went back and forth until she said she saw the teens crash head-on into another vehicle on Kings Lane.

“I was more worried about them. Did I shoot them? Did I hurt them? Did I do something wrong? Was I not supposed to do this? That’s what I was thinking the whole time and that’s crazy,” Wiggins said.

Police arrested a 14-year-old and a 15-year old after the crash. Now Wiggins said the teens have been released from custody.

“Now I’m terrified, scared. I don’t know if somebody’s going to do something to me and I’m looking over my shoulder. That’s not a way to live,” she said.

Wiggins is now warning drivers to keep an eye out for anything suspicious and drive to a safe area if you feel you’re being followed.

