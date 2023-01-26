Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer.

Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close call by the bridge close to the dam where the teenage girls almost drowned and she said something needs to be done to prevent a tragedy.

“I just felt it was a tragedy. Something that was unnecessary and certainly that had the potential to be preventable,” Klein said.

That’s how Klein felt about what happened to the two teenagers at the dam on Jan. 8.

The scary situation that day is something Klein said she can relate to a little bit.

“Well, my son was about 3 or 4 years old, and he was just ahead of men and were getting ready to go across the bridge and he ran ahead of me before I could grab him. He had just jumped off the bridge,” Klein said. “The water was kind of high and luckily it had just rained and luckily when he jumped in, there was enough water there to actually support him without him hitting rocks.”

She said her son was OK after it happened but wants to see a change.

“There’s just nothing in place. There are no barriers of any kind to slow children down or other people who may not realize they’re getting close to the water’s edge,” Klein said.

She suggested something be put around the bridge over the creek and by the dam.

“There needs to be a railing across the bridges and across the dam area where people do use the water ways for fishing and other recreational things, not to block people to have access but a midline barrier of some kind that allows people to have a little time to think, have a little time to respond to what’s happening,” Klein said.

She said she is keeping the family of both girls in her prayers.

“My best thoughts and prayers go out for the families,” Klein said. “I wish the county would step in and do something for that area.”

