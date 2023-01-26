Rumors spark police presence at Lebanon High School

The high school’s principal quickly dismissed all rumors.
Lebanon Police, TN
Lebanon Police, TN(LPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating potential threats at Lebanon High School following circulating rumors.

Students reportedly began circulating rumors that the school was on lockdown and that a possible firearm was in the building. All rumors regarding the school are false, according to Lebanon High School Principal Scott Walters.

“Please encourage your child to be careful about spreading or starting misinformation on social media,” Principal Walters said in an email sent out to all parents of students at Lebanon High School. “There is accountability for those that contribute to inciting disruption by spreading unfounded rumors.”

The Lebanon Police Department sent several officers to the high school to investigate as a precaution.

Principal Walters stressed that if there were any legitimate threats or security issues, parents and the public would be notified immediately.

