Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment


Future Land Use Plan for W Main St
Future Land Use Plan for W Main St(City of Hendersonville)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city.

The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It includes adding apartments, multi-family housing, new retail, entertainment and office space to a 3.5-mile stretch of West Main.

The ‘Westlake Plan’ includes new roads, sidewalks and beautification initiatives.

Beth Holloway is helping spread a petition against the project, fearing additional apartments and multi-family housing will add congestion, traffic and change the identity of Old Town Hendersonville.

“It’ll be an absolute logjam,” Holloway said. “We’re truly not against growth, we don’t have a problem with that, what we do have a problem with is the congestion.”

Holloway moved to Hendersonville 20 years ago, in part, for the small-town feel. She and many of her neighbors would like to keep it that way.

“Please listen to the citizens that actually live on the peninsula, we’re the ones that have to experience a change in lifestyle, we’re the ones that are going to have to experience the high levels of traffic,” Holloway said. “It will affect the schools, it will possibly increase taxes.”

The ‘Westlake Plan’ identifies three particular districts: Anchor West, Midway and Dockside. Each will have a mix of the proposed investments.

The Planning Commission will hear the plan on March 7 at Hendersonville City Hall.

You can view details of the plan here: www.hvilletn.org

The petition can be seen here.

