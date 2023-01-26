More foxes are being spotted across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foxes have been seen in areas around Metro Nashville several times over the past few weeks.

Smoky Wildlife Control Owner Zion Lutz said urbanization is the top reason these animals are pushed into populated areas.

“What we’ve seen in the industry as well is that coyotes have slowly pushed fox more towards the urban environments as they get away from them,” Lutz said, “so they’re hiding in these little wood patches, underneath decks, and underneath sheds.”

WSMV4 learned of sightings in Berry Hill, Green Hills, the Nations, and several in the Belmont-Hillsboro area.

Rachel Wiggins lives on Blair Street in that area and said she’s seen the same fox sleeping in her neighbor’s yard, as well as running through their alley.

“They go after rodents and stuff,” Wiggins said of whether she felt scared about seeing the animal. “I think that the fact that it’s in the alleyways where the trash cans are, I think it could honestly be a good thing. I’m not concerned about it.”

Meanwhile, Lutz said most of the time, foxes are not a threat to small animals or children. However, like all wild animals, if approached - especially with babies - they have a fight-or-flight response.

“If you consistently see them in the area, if you see a den -- which is going to be roughly a basketball-sized hole underneath the deck or a shed -- and things like that,” Lutz said, “that’s probably whenever you’re gonna want to come and give us a phone call.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.