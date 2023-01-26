Mayor Cooper releases capital budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has released this year’s capital spending plan (CSP) which will aim to prioritize three core investment areas.

This year’s CSP totals over $475,000,000, with money directed toward education initiatives, public safety, and infrastructure and stormwater management. There is also nearly $85,000,000 for the supplemental capital replacement fund.

Mayor Cooper plans to invest over $295,000,000 in education and public safety initiatives alone for this year.

A majority of the money allocated for education will be directly used for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

This year’s core investment areas are working to provide teachers and students with high-quality facilities and technology, upgrade city infrastructure and provide the resources necessary for first responders to keep Nashville residents safe.

“With this year’s capital spending plan, we are doubling down on our prior investments and continuing to put Nashville neighborhoods first,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Because of responsible, strategic financial management, we can invest in projects like building brand new facilities for Lakeview, Percy Priest and Paragon Mills Elementary Schools and creating the new Nashville Youth Empowerment Center.”

In regard to his plans for public safety, Mayor Cooper is moving forward in funding a new home for the Davidson County Juvenile Justice Center. The new center will replace the current, deteriorating building and will serve nearly 80,000 young people.

This year’s CSP will also be directing funds to the National Department of Transportation to help support infrastructure and stormwater management. The money will work toward implementing traffic calming, upgrading traffic management and eliminating pedestrian fatalities among a number of other essential infrastructure investments.

Sidewalk expansions in neighborhoods and efforts to mitigate flooding are also included in this year’s CSP.

