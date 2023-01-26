John Mayer to perform at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - John Mayer has just announced the dates and cities for his upcoming tour this spring.

Mayer will kick off the tour on March 11 at Prudential Center in New Jersey. He is scheduled to perform in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 24.

Presale tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 and will be available until 10 p.m. on Feb. 2. General sale tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb 3.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation.

Visit the tour’s website for more information.

Full list of tour dates and cities:

Saturday, March 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Monday, March 13 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wednesday, March 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, March 18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Monday, March 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, March 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Friday, March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, March 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wednesday, March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL United Center

Saturday, April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Monday, April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wednesday, April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Thursday, April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Saturday, April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Tuesday, April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.