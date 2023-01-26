John Mayer to perform at Bridgestone Arena
Mayer will perform in Nashville in March
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - John Mayer has just announced the dates and cities for his upcoming tour this spring.
Mayer will kick off the tour on March 11 at Prudential Center in New Jersey. He is scheduled to perform in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on March 24.
Presale tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 and will be available until 10 p.m. on Feb. 2. General sale tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Feb 3.
Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John’s Heart & Armor Foundation.
Visit the tour’s website for more information.
Full list of tour dates and cities:
Saturday, March 11 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Monday, March 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wednesday, March 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, March 18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Monday, March 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, March 22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Friday, March 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, March 25 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Monday, March 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wednesday, March 29 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Friday, March 31 Chicago, IL United Center
Saturday, April 1 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Monday, April 3 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wednesday, April 5 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Thursday, April 6 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena
Saturday, April 8 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Monday, April 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Tuesday, April 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Friday, April 14 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
