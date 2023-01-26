Friends, family who exposed Army wife’s cries for help prepare to testify at murder trial


Trial is underway at Fort Campbell is determine if a sergeant killed his wife and injured their unborn child.
By Jeremy Finley
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trial of Sgt. Joe Santiago began Thursday morning with the military equivalent of jury selection, setting the stage for testimony expected to last through the weekend and into next week.

Santiago is charged with murder, assault, and bodily injury of a child in the death of his wife Meghan on the Army post.

Santiago has pleaded not guilty.

A WSMV4 Investigation revealed that Meghan Santiago’s friends and family had communicated with her before her murder on Facebook, in which she sent pictures of her bruises and feared that her husband would kill her.

Our reporting revealed that Meghan Santiago had concerns echoed by other military wives, that they feared exposing the abuse by their high-ranking spouses.

Several of the people who interviewed with WSMV4 Investigates will be flying in from Florida to testify at her trial.

WSMV4 Investigates will be monitoring the trial to report on any new developments.

