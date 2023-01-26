First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers

TONIGHT

Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.

THURSDAY

Our weather will certainly feel wintry. Occasional flurries and snow showers will be possible again, with the focus of these on the Cumberland Plateau. There, a dusting to as much as an inch of snow will be possible. Again, drive with caution there.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

A breeze will return on Friday. Temperatures will start off in the 20s, but climb during the afternoon to around 50 or so.

Saturday looks like it’ll turn much warmer, but we’ll have a breeze again.

Rain returns Saturday night, carrying into Sunday. Sunday looks like a good indoors day all in all.

NEXT WEEK

Seasonably chilly weather will be the rule next week. We’ll have a mainly dry Monday, followed by two weather systems on Tuesday and Wednesday that will bring more rain to Middle Tennessee.

