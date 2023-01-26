First Alert Forecast: Colder air returns

As that colder air returns today we’re expecting a few flurries or even a brief snow shower in some higher elevations out toward the Plateau.

Most areas are not getting any accumulation, but for those that do it would not be more than a quick coating. Temperatures today will stay in the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back near 50. It will start to get a little breezy again Friday afternoon with gusts over 20 mph possible.

Our weather pattern is expected to stay calm for at least half of our weekend. Clouds will gradually make more of a comeback on Saturday, but we are going to stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday bringing widespread scattered showers back to the Mid State for the day.

We’ll dry out on Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 before more showers try to arrive on Tuesday.

The unsettled weather sticks around into Wednesday with more scattered rain showers, but we could see a little wet snow mix in overnight.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.