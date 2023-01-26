First Alert Forecast: Cold Night, then Brighter & Milder

TONIGHT:

Snow flurries will come to an end this evening on the Cumberland Plateau. No additional accumulation is expected. Clouds will clear from west to east overnight, allowing temperatures to tumble back into the 20s by morning.

FRIDAY:

Some sunshine will return as we close out the week. After a freezing start, a strengthening southwest wind will boost temperatures up into the upper 40s and low-mid 50s. Nashville’s high should be 53 degrees.

WEEKEND:

Saturday will be breezy again and turn even milder. Many communities will approach 60 degrees. The day will start sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon.

Rain will return to Middle Tennessee Saturday night. It’ll carry into Sunday as well.

With the clouds and rain, temperatures will be lower on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks mainly dry. More rain will move in on Tuesday. We’ll get a break in weather systems on Wednesday. Then, another rain maker will pay a visit to the Mid State on Thursday.

Right now, cold air looks limited, so we are currently forecasting just rain for the mid-late part of next week. However, air that’s sufficiently cold for freezing rain and/or snow will be lurking just off to the north. It’s a forecast we’ll have to watch closely in the days to come.

