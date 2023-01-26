Extras in Nashville needed for film featuring Nicole Kidman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ever wanted to be in a movie? Now’s your chance!

A new movie featuring Nicole Kidman will be shooting scenes in the Nashville area, and the casting director for the film is looking for extras.

There are several positions available for a variety of different ages and looks. Whether you’re blonde, brunette, tall, or short (or if you’re a woman 18-30 willing to stand in as a male child), this could be a unique opportunity to apply for.

To apply, the casting company requests that you email them directly with the requested information:

Name, height, age, phone number, location

Vaccine status

Availability over the next few months

Several current, unedited photos of yourself

Depending on the role, may have to include your shoe, pant and shirt size

The role you’re applying for in the subject line

Some roles require extras to be available for the entirety of the project with a minimum of 12 hours on set each day. The casting company said the opportunity may not be for those with full-time jobs due to the extended time commitment.

The roles offered all include compensation.

Production begins on Feb. 21 and interviews are set to begin on Feb. 13. For those applying for still-shot positions, photos for the movie will be taken on Feb. 3.

Visit the casting company’s Facebook page for more information and how to apply.

