Derrick Henry surprises veteran with trip to Super Bowl

Henry announced in a tweet that he would be helping veteran John Lambert, a huge Titans fan, attend Super Bowl LVII.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry teamed up with several sponsors to surprise a deserving veteran with an experience of a lifetime.

Henry announced in a tweet that he would be helping Titans fan and veteran John Lambert attend Super Bowl LVII.

Henry teamed up with USAA, NFL Salute to Service, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars to make the experience possible for Lambert.

“Men and women who bravely serve our country at sea like Navy veteran and Titans fan John Lambert allow Americans like me to keep my feet on solid ground,” said Henry. “Working with USAA and the VFW to send John Lambert to the Super Bowl is just a small way to say thank you for his service and I look forward to meeting him in Phoenix.”

Lambert is a Navy veteran who saw active duty from 2000 to 2006. He also served in the Naval Reserves from 2006 to 2008. He now works as a Technical Sales Manager and resides in the Nashville suburb of Fairview with his wife, Patricia.

The two will attend the Super Bowl together.

