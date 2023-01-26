Defendant in Caitlyn Kaufman murder nearly falls asleep during trial

James Cowan appeared to be dozing off during witness testimony on Wednesday.
One of the two men on trial for murder appears to be falling asleep in court.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Devaunte Hill and James Cowan stand trial this week for the murder of a Nashville nurse on the interstate two years ago, attendees witnessed an odd occurrence in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 on December 3, 2020. Hill and Cowan are charged with her murder and have been in court all week for the trial.

The most perplexing moment from the courtroom on Wednesday was when James Cowan, while on trial for murder, appeared to nearly fall asleep during testimonies.

It is unclear if Kaufman’s parents witnessed Cowan appearing to fall asleep.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jury selected for Kaufman trial.JPG
LIVE: Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial continues
wsmv falling asleep
James Cowan appears to doze off in court
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Nashville woman who used investor funds for plastic surgery sentenced to prison
Metro Action Commission restructures funds to resume emergency assistance programs