Defendant in Caitlyn Kaufman murder nearly falls asleep during trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Devaunte Hill and James Cowan stand trial this week for the murder of a Nashville nurse on the interstate two years ago, attendees witnessed an odd occurrence in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 on December 3, 2020. Hill and Cowan are charged with her murder and have been in court all week for the trial.

The most perplexing moment from the courtroom on Wednesday was when James Cowan, while on trial for murder, appeared to nearly fall asleep during testimonies.

Further proof Cowan fell asleep at one point during this trial. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/e8gBclI7wX — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) January 25, 2023

It is unclear if Kaufman’s parents witnessed Cowan appearing to fall asleep.

