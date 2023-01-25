TN Gov. Lee to deliver State of the State address on Feb. 6


Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will deliver his fifth State of the State address to the General Assembly on Feb. 6, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” Lee said in a statement. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

The joint session of the state House and Senate will take place at 6 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Caitlyn Kaufman's mother testifies in murder trial
Caitlyn Kaufman's mother testifies in murder trial
Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with killing Caitlyn Kaufman while driving on the...
Trial begins in murder of Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Nashville woman who used investor funds for plastic surgery sentenced to prison
WSMV Marissa Sulek
Day 1 of Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial