Murfreesboro house fire under investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon.

One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived.

The fire happened at a home in the 5100 block of Cloister Drive around 1:16 p.m. When they arrived heavy smoke and flames were visible.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

Cloister Drive was closed for hours while crews checked for hot spots and worked to clear the fire scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.