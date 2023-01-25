Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase.

On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.

A deputy with the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office saw the car speeding northbound past a Flying J Truck Stop on Nashville Road. The deputy was able to catch up with the car and saw the driver wasn’t able to stay in one lane.

The deputy alerted all emergency crews in the area. Shortly after, officials were able to spike the suspect’s car, however, they continued to drive north on Main Street.

During the chase, the suspect tried to ram into officers. The chase continued inside the city limits at slower speeds and officials spiked the suspect’s car two more times before it finally came to a stop near the 4000 block of Bowling Green Road.

Byrom was arrested and charged with the following:

Speeding

Fleeing or evading police

Wanton endangerment

Driving DUI suspended

Operating a motor vehicle

Under the influence

Possession of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.