Large tree blocks road, cuts power during storm in Red Boiling Springs

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Red Boiling Springs worked to re-route traffic after a large tree fell across a major road and cut power to most of the city.

According to the police chief in Red Boiling Springs, the tree came down during the storm late Tuesday night and was discovered early Wednesday morning laying across all lanes of Lafayette Road. The tree also took out power lines on its way down, causing an outage to all of downtown and several surrounding neighborhoods.

All traffic is being routed around Highway 56/Lafayette Road from Highway 52 to Market Street. An alternate route can be found via McClure Street.

Police hope the tree to be cleared by 1 p.m. and power restored to the city soon.

