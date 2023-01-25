Large tree blocks road, cuts power during storm in Red Boiling Springs

The tree fell during the storm overnight and crews have shut down Lafayette Road for cleanup and electrical repairs.
The tree fell during the storm overnight and crews have shut down Lafayette Road for cleanup and electrical repairs.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police in Red Boiling Springs worked to re-route traffic after a large tree fell across a major road and cut power to most of the city.

According to the police chief in Red Boiling Springs, the tree came down during the storm late Tuesday night and was discovered early Wednesday morning laying across all lanes of Lafayette Road. The tree also took out power lines on its way down, causing an outage to all of downtown and several surrounding neighborhoods.

All traffic is being routed around Highway 56/Lafayette Road from Highway 52 to Market Street. An alternate route can be found via McClure Street.

Police hope the tree to be cleared by 1 p.m. and power restored to the city soon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with killing Caitlyn Kaufman while driving on the...
LIVE: Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial moves forward with opening statements
WSMV Kaufman parents in court
Kaufman murder trial expected to hear opening arguments
Stavon Williams was killed in a car crash in North Carolina in 2021.
Scholarship fundraiser honors former WKU student killed in crash
WSMV Stavon Williams
Scholarships in honor of late WKU student