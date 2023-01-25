Gas prices climbing across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers are once again feeling pain at the pump with gas prices increasing an average of 18 cents per gallon across Tennessee in the last week.

AAA said the price of gas is going up every day and has been increasing for more than a month now. Many gas stations in the Nashville area are now posting prices approaching $3.40 per gallon.

Higher oil prices are to blame for this week’s big jump in the cost to fill up your tank, according to AAA. The increase is being caused by warmer weather in the U.S. and the end of COVID-19 restrictions in China that is creating more demand for oil and gas.

“Last week we saw some of those small increases but those have since changed into much larger increases in our pump prices,” AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. “We’re seeing so much fluctuation and so much volatility across the state right now in our gas prices.”

Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow! — Mayor Jason Cole (@JasonBCole) January 24, 2023

Cooper said AAA expects gas prices to continue increasing for the next couple weeks or months. There are a number of things she said drivers can do to help reduce their fuel consumption including avoiding traffic and driving slower.

It is also best to start looking for the best gas prices when your tank gets to about a quarter full so you are not stuck paying for whatever the closest gas it when your tank is almost empty, Cooper said.

“Even though we have seen such dramatic increases in our gas prices, we are still seeing some of the cheapest gas prices in the country here in the southeast,” Cooper said.

