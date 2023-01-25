First Alert Weather Day: Windy Overnight with a Period of Steady Rain
A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3 pm Wednesday. Wind gusts could briefly approach 50 mph.
OVERNIGHT
A periods of steady rain is expected overnight, eventually tapering to showers. Wind will be the major weather player, though. Wind gusts could reach 40-50 mph during the wee hours of the morning, carrying through the Wednesday morning commute. Drive with extreme caution early Wednesday, especially if you have a high profile vehicle.
Temperatures will actually rise after midnight, from the low 40s to around 50 at sunrise.
WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Very gusty wind will continue into Wednesday, but begin to taper off from west to east during the morning hours. Wind gusts could even top 50 mph on the Cumberland Plateau before the storm begins to move away.
Temperatures will drop several degrees from early morning highs on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s, with late afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 40s.
LATE WEEK
Flurries or light snow showers will be possible on Thursday. Some very light accumulations will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau, but elsewhere, accumulations are not expected.
Highs will be in the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Friday looks partly cloudy and seasonable.
WEEKEND
Saturday will turn milder and be quite pleasant.
Clouds will then increase Saturday night. Count on rain on Sunday. Scattered showers will last throughout mainly midday.
NEXT WEEK
Dry weather is expected on Monday, followed by more clouds and showers next Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.