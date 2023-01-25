First Alert Weather Day: Powerful wind gusts possible

The bulk of the rain will move out of the Mid State through the rest of the morning but expect the wind to quickly pick up through the first half of the day.

Expect wind gusts over 40 mph at times across the Mid State as a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 3 pm this afternoon. This gusty wind could cause downed tree limbs and isolated power outages at times.

The wind will calm down through the second half of our afternoon and colder air will move in Wednesday night and into our Thursday. As that colder air returns, we’re expecting a few flurries or even a brief snow shower in some higher elevations out toward the Plateau. Most areas are not getting any accumulation, but for those that do it would not be more than a quick coating.

Temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back near 50.

Our weather pattern is expected to stay calm for at least half of our weekend. Clouds will gradually make more of a comeback on Saturday, but we are going to stay dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Our next weathermaker arrives on Sunday bringing widespread scattered showers back to the Mid State for the day.

We’ll dry out on Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 before more showers try to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.