First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers

TONIGHT

Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will be possible. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise.

THURSDAY

Our weather will certainly feel wintry. Occasional flurries and snow showers will be possible again, with the focus of these on the Cumberland Plateau. There, a dusting to as much as an inch of snow will be possible, mainly on elevated surfaces (as opposed to roads).

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

A breeze will return on Friday. Temperatures will start off in the 20s, but climb during the afternoon to around 50 or so.

Saturday looks like a pleasant day with an even warmer afternoon.

Rain returns Sunday. Sunday looks like a good indoors day, all in all.

NEXT WEEK

Seasonably chilly weather will be the rule next week. We’ll have a mainly dry Monday, followed by two weather systems on Tuesday and Wednesday that will bring more rain to Middle Tennessee.

