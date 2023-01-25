Cold Blast of Air Brings Some Flurries & Snow Showers Overnight

After a wet and windy afternoon, the cold air takes over tonight and could bring snow for some of us across the Midstate.

The windy will stay gusty through this evening, but not as strong as what we experienced earlier today. Temperatures will drop significantly after sunset, getting to at or near freezing for most overnight. This will cause some of the light rain showers to transition to snow showers. Most of us will just get some flurries, but some of the higher elevated areas like the Cumberland Plateau will see a larger coating of snow up to an inch.

Temperatures on Thursday will stay cold in the 30s and low 40s.

We will warm up a little bit on Friday. It will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back near 50.

Our weather pattern is expected to stay calm for at least half of our weekend. Clouds will gradually make more of a comeback on Saturday, but we are going to stay dry with highs in the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Our next weather-maker arrives on Sunday bringing more scattered showers back to the Midstate. Expect a high of around 50 degrees.

We’ll dry out on Monday with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 before more scattered showers arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.