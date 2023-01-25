Cane Ridge student arrested after pulling knife during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Cane Ridge High School student is facing charges after he pulled a switchblade knife from his pocket during an argument with another student and chasing the victim, threatening to stab him, Metro Police said.

Police said Prince Gillenwaters, 18, is charged with attempted aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.

The students got into a verbal argument in the school cafeteria Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. When the argument appeared to escalate and was about to become physical, police said Gillenwaters pulled out a knife and chased the victim who ran away.

They were separated by school staff and Gillenwaters was taken into custody by a school resource officer. Police said Gillenwaters also had brass knuckles when he was arrested.

Gillenwaters remains jailed on $6,000 bond, according to police.

