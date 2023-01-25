LIVE: Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial moves forward with opening statements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The murder trial for the men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in December of 2020 continues with opening arguments on Wednesday.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with shooting Caitlyn Kaufman on December 3, 2020, while she was driving to work on I-440. A witness testified at a previous hearing that Hill told him he became angry after getting cut off on I-440 and then started shooting.

The defense team brought John Morris to the stand on Tuesday afternoon. He’s an attorney and they tried to prove he is a cell phone data expert.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman questioned Morris to prove otherwise, arguing that talking to people, reading blog posts, and recalling studies do not make him an expert.

A jury has been picked for the trial of two men accused of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse.

Afterward, Norman called TBI Special Agent Andrew Vallee to the stand to prove Morris does not have the required training.

“There’s a lot of training that goes into this that requires to know the anomalies, the ins and outs of the systems, problems that occur,” Vallee said.

Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton is expected to make a decision on Morris the trial.

Kaufman was found slumped over her steering wheel in her car on I-440 by a Metro Parks officer. Last year, the lead investigator testified that the officer came upon Kaufman’s car originally thinking it was a wreck but discovered several bullet holes. The car was still running, and her foot was on the brake, according to testimony.

James Cowan and Devaunte Hill are churged with killing Caitlyn Kaufman while driving on the interstate in December, 2020. (WSMV)

Six days after the shooting, police arrested Hill. Investigators took Cowan into custody more than a month later. Metro Police say they recovered two pistols from Cowan’s car after his arrest and discovered that Cowan and Hill knew each other.

Cell phone data put both men in the crime scene area when Kaufman was killed that December evening.

Hill and Cowan are charged with first-degree murder in Kaufman’s death and both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During a preliminary hearing in November, Kaufman’s parents came face to face with the two suspects in her murder.

Her mother struggled to hold back tears while her father lunged through the partition in the courtroom at the defense table. Bailiffs removed Kaufman’s dad from the courtroom, and he sat outside for the remainder of the hearing.

Both men appeared briefly in court on Monday before being escorted out so the jury selection could begin. The court wrapped up the jury process late Tuesday morning.

