Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills

The large feline was spotted prowling through a yard.
(Video submitted by Richmond Ross)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bobcat was spotted Tuesday prowling through a backyard in Forest Hills.

Richmond Ross sent WSMV4 a video he took while the large feline walked through his yard and back into a wooded area behind the home.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, bobcats vary in size depending on what continent they live on, with the larger cats found in the north and smaller animals in the south. Bobcats can run at up to 30 miles per hour, the institute’s website says. Bobcats place their back feet in the same spots where their front feet have stepped to reduce noise when hunting.

Most bobcats live between five and 15 years in the wild.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

