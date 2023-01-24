Winchester Police searching for man who led officers on car chase

WINCHESTER, Tenn. – The Winchester Police Department is searching for a man that led officers on a chase with a stolen car from Modena Road.

William Casey Tarrant, 32, and Candyce Lafevers allegedly led officers on a chase in Winchester around 8 pm.

Tarrant stopped on the side of the road in a neighborhood on Morris Lane and ran away from the vehicle, according to officials. Tarrant allegedly ran through neighbors’ yards.

Officials were able to arrest Lafevers. She was charged with local charges because of narcotics found inside the car. Lafevers was booked in the Franklin County Jail.

Officers are still looking for Tarrant. Officials said Tarrant is a Black male and is 6′1″ and weighs around 180 pounds. Officials said he is not a public threat.

Tarrant has warrants for the following and more:

Violation of sex offender registry

Felony evading

Possession of stolen property

Anyone that may have seen Tarrant is asked to call the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-4636.

