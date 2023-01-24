Third pediatric flu-related death reported by TN Health Dept.

The previous two occurred between December 4 -10, 2022.
TN Dept of Health
By Danica Sauter, Tony Garcia and WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a third pediatric influenza-related death in Tennessee on Tuesday.

The TDH reported the child’s death happened in the east region of Tennessee.

According to the TDH, the percentage of patients portraying influenza-like illness (ILI) visiting Tennessee clinics is 3.2%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the baseline admission rate at 3.1%. In late December, Tennessee saw an ILI admission rate of over 9%, so it has fallen drastically in less than one month.

Additionally, 17 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have had one or more influenza-positive results in the past 6 weeks.

The TN Department of Health considers an ILI to be a fever of 100 degrees or higher with a cough and/or sore throat.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with killing Caitlyn Kaufman while driving on the...
Jury selection continues in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
BNA has opened its new lobby.
BNA opens new lobby, security lanes
WSMV Kaufman trial
Jury selection finishing up for Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
Strong winds are on the way for tonight and tomorrow.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Wind & Rain on the Way