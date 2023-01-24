Third pediatric flu-related death reported by TN Health Dept.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a third pediatric influenza-related death in Tennessee on Tuesday.

The TDH reported the child’s death happened in the east region of Tennessee.

According to the TDH, the percentage of patients portraying influenza-like illness (ILI) visiting Tennessee clinics is 3.2%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the baseline admission rate at 3.1%. In late December, Tennessee saw an ILI admission rate of over 9%, so it has fallen drastically in less than one month.

Additionally, 17 of Tennessee’s 95 counties have had one or more influenza-positive results in the past 6 weeks.

The TN Department of Health considers an ILI to be a fever of 100 degrees or higher with a cough and/or sore throat.

