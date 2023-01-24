Tennessee’s Coach Josh Heupel earns contract extension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After leading the University of Tennessee Vols to its first 11-win football season in over 20 years, Head Coach Josh Heupel has earned a contract extension through January 2029.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White made the announcement Tuesday.

“The results over Josh’s first two seasons speak for themselves,” White said. “He and his staff have energized both our football program and our fanbase with an aggressive brand of football, a competitive culture that creates leaders and a relentless approach to raising the bar every single day. Despite a brief period of dormancy, Tennessee never surrendered its status as a college football powerhouse. We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark. It’s been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come.”

Under Heupel, the Vols became a college football powerhouse with top-tier offense and an attacking defense. In his two seasons as head coach, the Vols have gone 18-8 overall and earned a No. 6 College Football Playoff ranking.

“I am grateful to President Boyd, Chancellor Plowman, Danny White and of Vol Nation for their tremendous support,” Heupel said. “Our staff takes great pride in representing the Power T, and it’s something we never take for granted. We will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship program that all of Vol Nation and all VFLs can be proud of. Most importantly, our players are the people who deserve all of the credit for our resurgence on Rocky Top. Over the last two years, they believed in us and poured their energy into every single day with hard work, leadership, cohesiveness and consistent habits. I am proud to be their coach.”

The extension also includes a pay bump, bringing Heupel’s compensation to $9 million, plus incentives, Tennessee officials said.

