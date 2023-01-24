Predators to honor P.K. Subban at Feb. 13 home game


Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban plays against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first...
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban plays against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP File Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will honor former defenseman P.K. Subban on Monday, Feb. 13 when the team hosts the Arizona Coyotes.

Subban, who played three of his 13 season with the Predators, announced his retirement from the NHL on Sept. 20, 2022.

The three-time NHL All-Star was a prominent figure both on and off the ice. During his time in Nashville, Subban launched P.K.’s Blueline Buddies Program, an initiative to bring together youth and law enforcement. During every Predators home game, Subban brought together a member of the Metro Nashville Police Department with a big and little from Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Subban was an integral part of the Preds’ 2017 Stanley Cup Final run, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy and back-to-back Central Division titles. He had 130 points (35 goals and 95 assists) in 211 regular-season games played with Nashville and 24 points (7 goals and 17 assists) in 41 Stanley Cup Playoff games before he was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2019.

The team will celebrate Subban throughout the day:

  • 10:30 a.m.: A media availability for Subban will take place in the Bridgestone Arena event level Media Lounge
  • 4:30-5 p.m: Subban will visit the United by Hockey Mobile Museum for photo opportunity.
  • 5:30 p.m.: Reception for P.K.’s Blueline Buddies program at the Music City Center begins.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Subban will join host Lyndsay Rowley at the Bally Sports desk for a live interview.
  • 7:10 p.m.: Ceremonial puck drop with Subban, Blueline Buddy family, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake. Subban will also be honored in-game during the first period.

The first 7,600 fans in attendance will get a commemorative P.K. Subban poster. Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

