Portion of South Main St. in Springfield will be closed for repairs


Road closed sign
Road closed sign
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of South Main Street will be closed beginning Wednesday morning to repair a sewer line, Springfield officials said.

The street will be closed between Seventh and Eighth avenues beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The work to repair the sewer line will continue until it’s complete. It is estimated that the work will take two days to complete.

City officials urge motorists to avoid the area during the project.

South Main Street will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the construction project. There will be road closure signs and detours set up to eliminate through traffic while construction is taking place.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mike Thakur poses in front of a Franklin mansion he plans to buy.
Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion
Two people were killed and several injured in a crash on Warner Bridge Road on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash
Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Wind & Rain on the Way
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel checks the scoreboard during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Tennessee’s Coach Josh Heupel earns contract extension