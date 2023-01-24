Portion of South Main St. in Springfield will be closed for repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of South Main Street will be closed beginning Wednesday morning to repair a sewer line, Springfield officials said.

The street will be closed between Seventh and Eighth avenues beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The work to repair the sewer line will continue until it’s complete. It is estimated that the work will take two days to complete.

City officials urge motorists to avoid the area during the project.

South Main Street will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the construction project. There will be road closure signs and detours set up to eliminate through traffic while construction is taking place.

