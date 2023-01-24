Overturned rail cars reported in Pembroke
The two derailed cars were discovered Monday evening
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PEMBROKE, Ky. (WSMV) - Two rail cars derailed and overturned Monday evening in Christian County.
CSX was at the scene to clean up the area and assess the situation, according to the Pembroke Fire Department.
The derailed cars posed no immediate danger to the public.
CSX is handling the investigation.
