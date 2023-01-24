New juvenile justice center included in Cooper’s capital spending plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Plans to build a new juvenile justice center in Davidson County are included in Mayor John Cooper’s capital spending plan for 2024, the Mayor’s Office confirmed on Tuesday.

The new juvenile justice center will replace the current facility located at 100 Woodland St. next to Nissan Stadium and is expected to cost around $94 million to build. It will be located on Brick Church Pike.

“We are taking a holistic approach to public safety here in Nashville, and the new Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment is an important part of that broader strategy,” Cooper said in a statement. “Not only will this new facility replace the current, deteriorating Davidson County Juvenile Court building, but together with Judge (Sheila) Calloway’s leadership, this enables us to fully implement a family-oriented, trauma-informed approach to justice that will result in better outcomes for families for many years to come.”

The new facility will sit on a 14-acre site and the Juvenile Court will serve a minimum of 76,268 people annually, based on scheduled court appearances in 2019 with at least two parties involved per hearing.

The Mayor’s Office has not released full details of the capital spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2023.

Plans show the layout of the proposed juvenile detention center on Brick Church Pike. (Davidson County Juvenile Court)

The 14-acre site was chosen based on its proximity to additional resources for children and families, easy access for attorneys and other court partners, accessibility to public transportation, adequate space for free parking for staff and the public, and room to create green space and courtyards to create a tranquil, positive center of hope for families in Nashville and Davidson County.

According to information from the Mayor’s office, consistent with Calloway’s work to create a family-oriented, trauma-informed justice center for Nashville’s youth, it will also include a 24-hour assessment center to support youth in crisis, spacious meeting facilities for court staff and community partners to conduct mediations and peacefully resolve situations when possible, safe exchange facility for custodial visitation to strengthen families.

The Nashville Youth Campus for Empowerment will provide a center of growth, opportunity, and empowerment for young people in the community from birth through adulthood.

