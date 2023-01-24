More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said.

The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom.

Other smash-and-grabs were reported near the Kids’ Castle playground at Old Fort Park.

“That’s terrible, I mean, that’s just so upsetting,” Peggy Matheny, who works out at SportsCom, said. “That’s really crazy that they’re that close to kids and families.”

Murfreesboro Police are encouraging residents to “park smart,” locking your vehicles, removing or hiding valuables and taking your keys or extra key fob.

“I wasn’t here on Saturday, but I’m here like three or four days a week, and it’s frightening,” Matheny said. “I always lock my car. I always take my valuables. I don’t go to stores after dark uniless I have to, but daylight? So brave.”

Murfreesboro Police are investigating 13 car break-ins from Jan. 20-Jan. 23.

