Metro Schools to host meeting over third grade retention law
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will have a meeting for parents of third grade students on Thursday.
They will be providing information about the state’s new retention law for third-graders.
Beginning with this school year, third-graders who aren’t proficient in English/language arts will be held back.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Metro Nashville Public Schools Wellness Center, located at 2694 Fessey Court, will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
