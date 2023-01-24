Metro Schools holding collecting winter coats for students, families


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools’ Community Achieves team is collecting new winter coats for students and families.

The goal is to collect more than 1,000 winter coats.

The drive continues through Feb. 10.

Drop off locations include:

  • Martin Professional Development Center, 2400 Fairfax Ave.
  • District Support Hub, 2601 Bransford Ave.
  • MNPS Wellness Center, 2694 Fessey Ct.

Drop-off times are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click for information about available categories and sizes.

