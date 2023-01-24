License plate camera helps Metro Police identify suspect in critical shooting


Vanpelt Case
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A license plate camera helped the Metro Nashville Police Department identify a suspect in shooting that left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

According to police, a license plate camera at Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road helped provide a key image that led to the arrest of 40-year-old Terrance Vanpelt.

Vanpelt was arrested on Monday afternoon, despite his efforts to flee, according to police.

Officers tried to stop Vanpelt on Brick Church Pike. He sped away, even after police put out a spike strip that flattened two of the tires on his Chevrolet Malibu.

Vanpelt continued to drive and was monitored by an MNPD helicopter crew, police said. Vanpelt’s car eventually stopped on Masonwood Drive near Gwen Drive. From there, Vanpelt allegedly tried to run away, but was quickly stopped.

Police said Vanpelt was carrying a loaded pistol and about $5,200 in cash. According to police, a bag Vanpelt allegedly discarded had 31 grams of fentanyl and 43 ecstasy pills.

On Saturday, Vanpelt allegedly shot the 22-year-old several times during an argument after yelling at the man’s girlfriend.

On the same day Vanpelt was arrested, he was released on a $43,500 bond stemming from his arrest last October on charges of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated stalking, auto burglary and vandalism.

He was jailed Monday evening in lieu of a $476,000 bond on charges of attempted criminal homicide for the apartment complex shooting, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, using a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of fentanyl and ecstasy for resale.

