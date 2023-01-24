Jury selection underway for two men accused of killing Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of two men accused of killing Caitlyn Kaufman.

She is the 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 when she was driving to work two years ago.

In total 50 people came through for jury selection. Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton said she wanted a broad jury pool because there are two defendants in the case. Attorneys said a lot of potential jurors knew about the case because of media coverage.

They also vividly remember seeing Caitlyn Kaufman’s father lunging at the defendants at a hearing a few months ago.

Some potential jurors were brought in but dismissed because they were close to the case. One was an Ascension Saint Thomas physician and another was a Metro Nashville Police Department officer with the crime scene unit.

Assistant Attorney General Jan Norman said says Kaufman’s parents will be at the trial. Blackshear Dalton mentioned she will not tolerate any outbursts.

Jury selection will continue Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

