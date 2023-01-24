Jury selection continues in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The murder trial for the men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in December 2020 continues with jury selection on Tuesday.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with shooting Caitlyn Kaufman on December 3, 2020, while she was driving to work on I-440. A witness testified at a previous hearing that Hill told him he became angry after getting cut off on I-440 and then started shooting.

Kaufman was found slumped over her steering wheel in her car on I-440 by a Metro Parks officer. Last year, the lead investigator testified that the officer came upon Kaufman’s car originally thinking it was a wreck but discovered several bullet holes. The car was still running and her foot was on the brake, according to testimony.

Six days after the shooting, police arrested Hill. Investigators took Cowan into custody more than a month later. Metro Police say they recovered two pistols from Cowan’s car after his arrest and discovered that Cowan and Hill knew each other.

Cell phone data put both men in the crime scene area when Kaufman was killed that December evening.

Hill and Cowan are charged with first-degree murder in Kaufman’s death.

During a preliminary hearing in November, Kaufman’s parents came face to face with the two suspects in her murder.

Her mother struggled to hold back tears while her father lunged through the partition in the courtroom at the defense table. Bailiffs removed Kaufman’s dad from the courtroom, and he sat outside for the remainder of the hearing.

Both men appeared briefly in court on Monday before being escorted out so the jury selection could begin. The court aims to wrap up the jury process by lunch and proceed with opening arguments in the afternoon.

The jury selection in Kaufman murder trial began on Monday, Marissa Sulek reports.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.