NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The jury for the Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial has been selected.

Ten women and two men were selected. This comes two days of jury selection which began on Monday, Jan. 23.

Kaufman’s parents are inside the courtroom.

Kaufmans was a 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 in December 2020.

