Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal fire

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a fire broke out at a home in Paris, Tenn.

HSCO along with the Cottage Grove Fire Department were called to a fire at a home at 380 Old Blake School Rd. in Paris on Monday.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were visible from the home.

Firefighters began to fight the fire and while they did so, they discovered a body.

HSCO said a death investigation is now underway and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted on the scene by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The case is an active investigation and anyone that may have information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.