Former Titan Kevin Mawae named head coach at Lipscomb Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NFL Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae has been named head football coach at Lipscomb Academy, the school announced on Tuesday.

Mawae, who played three years with the Tennessee Titans, replaced former Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, who left after the Mustangs won their second straight Division II, Class AA state championship to become head coach at Alabama-Birmingham.

Mustang Nation! Please join us in welcoming our new head coach and leader of the Mustang Program, Coach Kevin Mawae! pic.twitter.com/99TWwO9vf5 — Lipscomb Academy Football (@LAmustangFB) January 24, 2023

For the past two seasons Mawae served as assistant offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He will officially begin his work with Lipscomb Academy on Feb. 1.

“Because of Lipscomb Academy’s outstanding reputation and the recognition the football program has built nationally, we had an unbelievable level of experienced candidates quickly emerge who were interested in leading this program,” Brad Schultz, Lipscomb Academy Head of School, said in a news release. “The talent and hard work of our players have elevated our football program, and we anticipate many more successes in the future.”

Lipscomb Academy won its fifth state championship in December. The program will move to Division II, Class AAA next season.

In addition to varsity head coaching duties, Mawae will oversee all of Lipscomb Academy’s football teams and player development programs at all grade levels.

Mawae finished his professional career with the Titans (2006-2009), where he started 61 games and helped the offensive line allow a single-season franchise record 12 sacks in 2008. Mawae was selected as the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for the 2009 season.

“It is an honor to return to Tennessee and to coach the Lipscomb Academy football team,” Mawae said. “I am excited to get to work and lead these outstanding young men, both on the field and in the community. I have had many coaches pour into my life and shape me into the person I am today, and this is an opportunity to take those lessons and invest in the lives of others through a sport that I love so much. God has led me to this point in my journey and I look forward to how He will work in the lives of our players, coaches and this program as we seek to glorify Him in all that we do.”

“With his background as a successful player at all levels of the game, his passion for investing in the lives of young people and his deep faith. Coach Mawae is a unique fit for Lipscomb Academy and to lead the Mustang football program,” Lipscomb University President Dr. Candice McQueen said in a news release. Lipscomb Academy is a part of Lipscomb University. “Coach Mawae not only has an enthusiasm and love for pouring into the lives of students through football, he is also committed to serving the community through his philanthropic work, is deeply rooted in his faith and is strongly committed to our mission.”

Mawae has five years of coaching experience, including two seasons in the NFL. Prior to his work with the Colts, he served as an offensive analyst at Arizona State (2018-20). He started his coaching career in 2016 with the Chicago Bears as an offensive assistant.

Over his 16-year NFL career, Mawae appeared in 241 games (238 starts) in his time with the Titans, New York Jets (1998-2005) and Seattle Seahawks (1994-97). He was a seven-time Associated Press All-Pro and was voted to eight Pro Bowls. He was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and he is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

