First Alert Weather Day: Strong Wind & Rain on the Way

TODAY

Although we’ve been sunny so far today, clouds will increase quickly through the rest of the afternoon as our next Weathermaker closes in. Highs will be in the 50s, and winds will stay relatively light until tonight once this system moves overhead.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Strong winds are on the way for tonight and tomorrow. (none)

By this evening, clouds will have thickened and showers will develop from West to East. Scattered rain continues overnight, and could be locally heavy. Far northwest Middle Tennessee and Southwest Kentucky may see some light snow accumulations from this event. It will all turn to slush as the snow transitions back to a cold rain. The wind is the greater problem here. Winds will easily gust over 40mph at times tonight, and into the midday on Wednesday. Some of the higher elevations (Cumberland Plateau) may even see gusts over 50mph. These strong gusts will be capable of knocking down small trees and tree limbs, and also could cause isolated power outages.

Isolated showers can be expected at times even into Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most areas will just be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s.

LATE WEEK & WEEKEND

Flurries or light snow showers will be possible throughout the day on Thursday. Some very light accumulations are possible in the Cumberland Plateau, but elsewhere, accumulations are not expected. Highs will be in the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday and Saturday will both be breezy days with highs in the lower to middle 50s and partly cloudy skies.

The clouds increase by Saturday night, and rain develops overnight into Sunday. Scattered showers will last throughout mainly the midday on Sunday. Sunday will also be breezy with highs near 50 degrees.

By next Monday, we should be drying out with temperatures back in the 40s.

