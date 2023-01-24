First Alert Weather Day: Strong, Gusty Wind & Rain Develop Tonight

TONIGHT

Clouds will continue to thicken over the Mid State. Rain will move in from the west by mid-late evening. Strong, gusty wind will develop across the Mid State shortly after the rain moves in and linger through early Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 40-50 mph after midnight, carrying through the Wednesday morning commute. Drive with extreme caution early Wednesday, especially if you have a high profile vehicle.

Temperatures will actually rise after midnight, from the low 40s to around 50 at sunrise.

Over southwest Kentucky, we can’t rule out a few wet snowflakes at the onset of tonight’s storm. There, a dusting on rooftops will be possible. Where that happens though it’ll be short lived, as even there, precipitation will be mainly rain for this event.

Strong winds are on the way for tonight and tomorrow. (none)

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Very gusty wind will continue into Wednesday, but begin to taper off from west to east during the morning hours. Wind gusts could even top 50 mph on the Cumberland Plateau before the storm begins to move away.

Temperatures will drop several degrees from early morning highs on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s, with late afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 40s.

LATE WEEK

Flurries or light snow showers will be possible on Thursday. Some very light accumulations will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau, but elsewhere, accumulations are not expected.

Highs will be in the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday looks partly cloudy and seasonable.

WEEKEND

Saturday will turn milder and be quite pleasant.

Clouds will then increase Saturday night. Count on rain on Sunday. Scattered showers will last throughout mainly midday.

NEXT WEEK

Dry weather is expected on Monday, followed by more clouds and showers next Tuesday.

