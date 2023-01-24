First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain moves in tonight

After a cold start this morning, it’s going to end up being a very seasonal afternoon once again across the Mid State with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon.

We’ll start our day off with some sunshine, but eventually, see clouds increase through our afternoon. I won’t rule out a passing shower this evening, but most of the rain holds off until tonight.

A strong storm system will settle into the Mid State tonight bringing us widespread steady and, at times, heavy rainfall. Some spots in northwest Middle Tennessee and southwestern Kentucky could even see a little wet snow mix in tonight, but no accumulation is expected.

Expect the wind to quickly pick up tonight and through the first half of our day tomorrow with gusts over 40 mph possible at times. A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the Mid State until 3 p.m. tomorrow with damage to tree limbs possible as well as isolated power outages.

Colder air will move in Wednesday night and into our Thursday where we also can’t rule out a few flurries or even a brief snow shower in some higher elevations out toward the Plateau.

Temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back near 50.

Our weather pattern is expected to stay calm for at least half of our weekend. Clouds will gradually make more of a comeback on Saturday, but we are going to stay dry with highs in the lower to mid-50s in the afternoon. Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday, bringing widespread scattered showers back to the Mid State for the day.

Temperatures drop back into the 40s on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

