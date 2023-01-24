First Alert Forecast: Storm System on the Way to Bring Mainly Rain

OVERNIGHT

It’ll be a cold one tonight with temperatures tumbling into the 20s by morning. Be on the lookout for a little patchy fog early on Tuesday. Any dense patches that are able to develop may result in freezing fog. Freezing fog is fog that freezes to objects on contact.

We’ll begin Tuesday sunny (for most) and dry, but clouds will increase quickly during the afternoon.

RAIN RETURNS TUESDAY NIGHT

Rain returns to the Mid State Tuesday night. It’ll come down heavily at times. Southwest Kentucky and far northwest Middle Tennessee may have a brief period of wet snow at the onset. There, a dusting or a little more will be possible, but rain will quickly take over thereafter.

Know that driving northwestward out of our area Tuesday night is not recommended. Parts of Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois will receive a significant snowfall from this storm.

Gusty wind is likely at times Tuesday night and on Wednesday. Winds could gust higher than 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory has been posted for then.

Rain will transition back to just light showers on Wednesday as colder air overspreads Middle Tennessee.

By Thursday, even colder air will wrap its way into the Mid State. Some flurries and light snow showers will likely develop.

The sky will stay relatively cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND

Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. These will be ideal days for outdoor plans because rain will return on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.