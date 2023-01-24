Driver faces charges after 2 killed in Bedford Co. crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver of a car is facing charges after a two-vehicle crash near Shelbyville on Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people inside a car driven by Ezequiel Estrada, 42, died after being thrown from his Nissan Sentra.

Troopers said Estrada was traveling east on Warner Bridge Road and tried to turn left onto Rabbit Branch Road when he turned in front of a Dodge Dakota driven by Ashton Koah, 18.

The Dakota struck the Sentra on the passenger side. The Sentra spun clockwise, ejecting the two passengers, and came to rest off the right side of the road facing north. The Dakota went into a right-hand turn after striking the Sentra and traveled off the right side of the road and down an embankment. The Dakota struck a concrete abutment with the passenger side middle and came to final rest in the creek.

Troopers said Martin Agueros Ortiz, 44, and Felipe De Jesus Hipolito, 55, passengers in the Sentra with Estrada, were killed in the crash.

The driver and four passengers in the Dakota, all 18 or younger, were injured in the crash, according to the preliminary report.

Estrada, who was also injured, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by DUI, five counts of vehicular assault, DUI first offense and failure to yield right of way resulting in death. He is set to appear in Bedford County General Sessions on April 6.

