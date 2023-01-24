City wants Tenn. officers fired in sex scandal to give up badge for good

La Vergne Police
La Vergne Police(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The City of La Vergne wants four of five officers involved in a sex scandal that has made national headlines to give up their badges for good.

City spokeswoman Anne Smith said four of the five terminated officers were sent to be reviewed by the Peace Officer Standard and Training Commission (POST) for decertification for lying during the course of the investigation.

The investigation found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The investigative report also highlighted a raucous hot tub party and the exchange of explicit naked photos between officers.

Smith did not say which officers were recommended for decertification.

WSMV4 has reported extensively on the scandal since news of it first broke. Here’s what we’ve found:

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

