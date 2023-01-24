Brookmeade Park cleanup could take four months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup efforts at Brookmeade Park could take up to four months for crews to complete, according to Metro Parks and Recreation.

The park was closed, and its large homeless community were relocated earlier this month. The park’s cleanup efforts, which are weather dependent, have been going on since then.

The next step after cleanup is determining the extent of soil contamination, environmental hazards, and other factors that could be harmful.

Brookmeade Park continues to be cleaned up. (Metro Parks)

The assessment will determine the length of time and type of remediation that is needed.

“We will not have an estimate of a time frame for remediation, renovations, repairs, or reopening the park until the assessment is completed,” Metro Parks said. “The park is officially closed to the public for safety reasons as well as efficiency of our team.”

Metro Council passed an ordinance to put a fence up to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live there.

